Anna Leigh (Shooter) Faulk
1974 - 2020
ANNA LEIGH SHOOTER FAULK

FAIRMONT — Anna Leigh Shooter Faulk, 46, of Fairmont, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

Ms. Faulk was born Jan. 16, 1974, in Robeson County, to Larry Wilson Shooter and Glenda Hales Shooter.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Edwin Faulk.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two children, Kenneth Allen Shooter and Emilee Speights, both of Fairmont; a brother, Wilson Bradley Shooter and wife Barbara of Sanford; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. - Lumberton
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. - Lumberton
809 East 5th Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
910-738-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
Beautiful sweet and kind May God bless all her family
Emily Bullock
Friend
June 30, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Anna's passing! She was a sweetheart! I remembered all the times she would light up when she talked about hunting or fishing! I always enjoyed talking with her and I know she will truly be missed by all of her friends and family! Mr. Larry and Mrs Glenda you will be in my prayers as well as Kenny & Emilee.
Jamie Parker
Friend
June 30, 2020
My deepest sympathies are extended to the family of Ms. Anna Leigh Shooter Faulk during this unfortunate time. May the love and mercy of our Lord be bestowed upon you and help ease the pain of your loss.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
