ANNETTE L. CHAVIS

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Annette L. Chavis, 55, of 3014 St. Anna Road, was born March 16, 1964.

She received her ultimate physical healing from an extended illness when she departed this world for her eternal home on the morning of June 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmera and Mernetha Butler, and her mother-in-law, Mrs. Katie Carter Chavis.

The funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Mount Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Reverends Steven Jacobs and Vee Oxendine officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Anna Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Mount Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church on Monday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Mrs. Chavis is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mr. Wayne Edmond Chavis of the home, who on June 13, ensured that they celebrated their anniversary side by side with a meal from her favorite place, Red Lobster. She is also survived by a son, Bryan Locklear, and a special friend, Joy Hunt, all of the home. She is also survived by a brother, Randy Butler; a grandchild, Bryan Locklear Jr.; her stepmother, Felecia Locklear; and her father-in-law, Mr. Luther "Pa-Pa" Chavis, who affectionately called her his daughter.

Mrs. Chavis was all things exceptional. She took delight in lovingly taking care of so many family and friends in her home, when the need arose. She could always be depended on to make sure everyone else's needs were met, even if that meant putting her needs off for a short time. Annette had a quiet, humble spirit, but could prove herself very friendly when you took the time to know her. Those that did certainly felt blessed while in her presence.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.