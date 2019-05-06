ANNIE C. EMANUEL

SHANNON — Ms. Annie C. Emanuel, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family.

She was born May 16, 1943, to the late Henry and Maggie Jackson Chavis.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Victor Emanuel; her parents, Henry and Maggie Jackson Chavis; her stepmother, Janie Chavis; brothers, Leeromie "Bud" Chavis, Henry Chavis Jr.; and a sister, Mary Callahan.

She is survived by three children, Mary (Lynn) Emanuel, Denise (Dannie) Jacobs, and Eyvette Emanuel; seven sisters, Shelby Jane Locklear, Eyvonnie Pevia, Lillie Mae Oxendine, Lora Ann McMillian, Janie Ruth Scott, Frances Locklearm and Sharon Locklear; six brothers, Harlie Chavis, Carlie Chavis, Ernest Chavis, Albert Chavis, Ronald Chavis, and Thurman Chavis; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a special nephew, Delario Callahan; and a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Bethel Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Hammonds, Rev. Dannie Jacobs and Sis. Mary Helen Locklear. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.