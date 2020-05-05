BLAND BALTIMORE, Md. — Annie Christine McArthur Bland, formerly of Lumberton, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Baltimore, Maryland. She was the daughter of Josh and Hettie Martin. The funeral service will be held at 11:45 a.m. Friday at the March Funeral Home, 4300 Wabash Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland, 21215. The funeral can be viewed at www.marchfh.com. Click obituary, her name and click media. March Funeral Home.
Published in The Robesonian from May 5 to May 6, 2020.