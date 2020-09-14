ANNIE LOUISE HAYES

LUMBERTON — Annie Louise Hayes, 90 of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center. Louise was born in Robeson County, to the late Joseph "Joe" and Martha "Mattie" Pittman Phillips.

Along with her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband of 55 years, Maxie Hayes, and four brothers: Sherwood, Raymond, J.D. and James Phillips.

She is survived by three daughters: Cathy Stanley (David) of Bladenboro, Katraine Anders (Ray) of Charlotte, and Yvonne Hester (Earl) of Bladenboro; eight grandchildren: Catharine "Nikki" Finney (Brian) of Granite Bay, Calif., Ginger Hoffman (Ryan) of Mooresville, Kristen Flowe (Keith Marquard) of Wilson, Michael Anders of Charlotte, Randall Anders (April) of Charlotte, Katrina Lynne Tripp (Wesley) of Charlotte, Chloe H. Atkinson (Dillon) of Lumberton, and Colt Hester (Hillary) of Bladenboro; and nine great-grandchildren: Hunter Hoffman, Hudson Hoffman, Collin Atkinson, Connor Atkinson, Gracie Shaw, Skylar Register, Justin Flowe, Matthew Flowe and Emily Marquard.

Family was everything to her. If she got to know you, you instantly became family. She was a very independent woman who loved the Lord and her church. She always said, "I'm a people person." She loved people and did not meet a stranger. She found the good in people and would do anything in her control to help others. She enjoyed the calls and visits from her nieces and nephews. She always said she had "the best family, friends, neighbors, and church family in the world." She appreciated all she was given and thanked the Lord.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to East Lumberton Baptist Church, 201 Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton, NC 28358.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Pittman Family Cemetery on Beulah Church Road in Lumberton, with Rev. Michael Bowen officiating.

