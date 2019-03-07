ANNIE M. CAMPBELL

ROWLAND — Ms. Annie M. Campbell, of Rowland, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 23, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

The visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cotton Valley Church of Rowland. The funeral services will follow immediately. The internment will also follow at the Cotton Valley Church Cemetery.

Survivors include two sons, James Campbell and Glenn Baker; a daughter, Jaqueline Campbell; and six sisters, Almatine Fletcher, Ruby Fletcher, Shirley Fletcher, Mable Fletcher, Rebecca Fletcher and Laura Lee-Mitchell.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg.