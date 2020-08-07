1/1
Annie Mae Ivey Phillips
ANNIE MAE IVEY PHILLIPS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Annie Mae Ivey Phillips, 69, of Lumberton, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at her daughter's home.

She was born in Robeson County on Jan. 18, 1951, to the late Ray Clifton Ivey and the late Beatrice Williamson Ivey.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Ivey.

She is survived by her husband, W.T. "Bill" Phillips of the home; her children, Conrad Lawson and wife, Trisha, of Jacksonville, Terry Wayne Lawson (Maria Trinidad Gibson) of Lugoff, South Carolina, William "Mark" Lawson and wife, Casey, of Lumberton, and Marsha Lawson (Shaun Chavis) of Lumberton; her stepchildren, Larry Phillips, Teresa and Micky Richardson, and Pam Shooter; her grandchildren, Austin Lawson, Travis Baker, Zachary Lawson, Tyler Lawson, Ethan Baker, Karlie Guinn, Alisa Chavis, Braylon Bailey, Cullen Lawson, and McKayla Gibson; her step-grandchildren, Gary Phillips, Georgia Phillips, Leanne Shooter, Kevin Shooter, and Samantha Phillips Mills; her great-grandchildren, Kayden Baker, Landon Lawson, CJ Freeman, Aisley Rayne, Gabriella Baker, and Laylani Guinn; and her step-great-grandchildren, Andrew Phillips, Ayden Mills, Atticus Mills, and Hudson Shooter. She is also survived by her siblings, J.C. Ivey (Sandra), Judy Davis, Eddie Ivey, and Roy Ivey (Mary); and numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
