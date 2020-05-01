ANNIE PEARL STRICKLAND
ANNIE PEARL STRICKLANDMAXTON — Ms. Annie Pearl Strickland, 92, of 5206 Prospect Road, was born April 8, 1928, and departed this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Leander and Mrs. Lula Oxendine; five brothers, Mr. Joseph Oxendine, Mr. Harley Well Oxendine, Mr. Lee Ward Oxendine, Mr. Redell Oxendine Oxendine, and Mr. Harley Lee Oxendine; and two sisters, Ms. Troley O. Jones and Ms. Pearline O. Chavis. The graveside service will at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens with Revs. Jackson Locklear and Thomas Oxendine, and Bro. T.R. Hammonds officiating. She is survived by a son, Mr. Mike Strickland of Pembroke; and a host of nieces and nephews. Special nieces are Ms. Genette Oxendine, Yvonne Locklear and Eva Locklear. Services are entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.

Published in The Robesonian from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
