ANNIE R. MCDOWELL

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Annie R. McDowell, 81, of 137 Cricket Hollow Road, Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House.

The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, St. Pauls. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Colvin Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Colvin Funeral Home, Lumberton.