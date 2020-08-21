ANNIE RUTH BAXLEY WEST

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Annie Ruth Baxley West, 96, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

She was born in Robeson County on Aug. 30, 1923, to the late Oscar M. Baxley and the late Annie Parker Baxley.

She was a lifelong member of East Lumberton Baptist Church, where she served in the Children's Department, taught Sunday School, and also helped with the Joybells Ministry. She enjoyed gardening and fishing, and was the co-owner of Earl West Carpet. She also retired from Burlington Mills and was the owner/operator of her own day care for 15 years.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl West; four brothers, Curtis Baxley, Arthur Baxley, Wilbur Baxley and Gene Houston Baxley; and four sisters, Hazel Hawkins, Pauline Everette, Clara Barnes and Sarah Bruce.

She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Hasty, Marilyn Howell and husband, Buddy, and Carolyn Jolly, all of Lumberton; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Velma Cox of Lumberton, Lucille Russ of Dublin and Sadie Parnell of Burlington.

The family received friends prior to the service on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at East Lumberton Baptist Church. Following the visitation, a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Bowen and Rev. Leroy Burke officiating.

Entombment followed at Gardens of Faith Mausoleum in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Southeastern Hospice House, 1100 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

