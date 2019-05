ANNIE VANE CHAVIS GOINS

PEMBROKE — Annie Vane Chavis Goins, of Pembroke, was born on Friday, Aug. 3, 1944, and was born into eternity Saturday, May 11, 2019, completing her journey of 74 years.

The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Cherokee Chapel Holiness Methodist Church in Wakulla. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Thve isitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.