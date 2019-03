ANTHONY BLANKS

SHANNON — Mr. Anthony Blanks, 67, of 501 Fodiesville Road, died on Monday, March 18, 2019, in his home.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Ten Mile Center Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Strickland and Rev. Roger Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Ten Mile Center Baptist church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.