ANTHONY LYNN CARTER "HOSS"

LUMBERTON — Mr. Anthony Lynn Carter (Hoss), 29, of Lumberton, passed away on April 24, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 E. Fourth Ave., Red Springs, N.C., 28377.

The funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crumpler Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Jones officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anna Baptist Church Cemetery in Pembroke.

Services for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 E. Fourth Ave., Red Springs, N.C., 28377.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfh.com.