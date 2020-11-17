ANTHONY "TONY" LEVI MCCRAY

SUPPLY — Anthony "Tony" Levi McCray, 55, of Supply, passed away on Wednesday, the 11th of November, 2020, in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice LifeCare Center after being diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma in January 2020. As in life, he fought hard to overcome his diagnosis.

Tony was born in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, on the 29th of December, 1964. He was a longtime resident of Lumberton, where his family relocated while Tony was just a young boy. He was born to Ernest McCray of Lumberton, and the late Mary Elizabeth Haggard McCray.

Tony, the baby of the family, is survived by his four siblings, sisters, Kathy Kendrick (David) of Old Hickory, Tennessee, and Kristi McCray of Clarksville, Tennessee; and brothers, Buddy McCray (Mary) of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Steve McCray (Dee) of Lumberton.

Tony was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Nikki Wilson McCray; daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Kerr and son-in-law, Eric of Supply; a son, Joshua "Josh" McCray and daughter-in-law, Rhonda, of Supply; stepdaughters, Alexis Tillotson (Brendan) of Lexington, and Courtney Byrd (Josh) of Archdale; stepson, Spencer Hartgrove of Supply; seven grandchildren, Dominic Kerr, Skylar Kerr, Lauren Seaman, Dylan McCray, Dalton McCray, Chanler Waugh and Cheyenne Tillotson.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 19th of November, 2020 in the Shepherd Assembly Church, 6720 old Shallotte Road NW, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.

