1/1
Anthony Levi "Tony" McCray
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANTHONY "TONY" LEVI MCCRAY

SUPPLY — Anthony "Tony" Levi McCray, 55, of Supply, passed away on Wednesday, the 11th of November, 2020, in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice LifeCare Center after being diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma in January 2020. As in life, he fought hard to overcome his diagnosis.

Tony was born in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, on the 29th of December, 1964. He was a longtime resident of Lumberton, where his family relocated while Tony was just a young boy. He was born to Ernest McCray of Lumberton, and the late Mary Elizabeth Haggard McCray.

Tony, the baby of the family, is survived by his four siblings, sisters, Kathy Kendrick (David) of Old Hickory, Tennessee, and Kristi McCray of Clarksville, Tennessee; and brothers, Buddy McCray (Mary) of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Steve McCray (Dee) of Lumberton.

Tony was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Nikki Wilson McCray; daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Kerr and son-in-law, Eric of Supply; a son, Joshua "Josh" McCray and daughter-in-law, Rhonda, of Supply; stepdaughters, Alexis Tillotson (Brendan) of Lexington, and Courtney Byrd (Josh) of Archdale; stepson, Spencer Hartgrove of Supply; seven grandchildren, Dominic Kerr, Skylar Kerr, Lauren Seaman, Dylan McCray, Dalton McCray, Chanler Waugh and Cheyenne Tillotson.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 19th of November, 2020 in the Shepherd Assembly Church, 6720 old Shallotte Road NW, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com.

Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Shepherd Assembly Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Shepherd Assembly Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Fulwood
6849 Sweet Gum Road NW
Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
(910)471-5441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved