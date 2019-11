ANTHONY "TONY" LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Mr. Anthony "Tony" Locklear, 61, of Lumberton, was born on April 21, 1958, and departed this life on Nov. 18, 2019.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Reedy Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Hilton Woodell officiating. Burial will follow at Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.

Funeral services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.