ANTHONY "TONY" LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Mr. Anthony "Tony" Locklear, 61, of Lumberton, was born on April 21, 1958, in Christian County, Kentucky, to Jimmie and Frances Locklear.

He died on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

He is survived by his parents, Jimmie Locklear of Concord, and Frances Arnold of Lumberton; two daughters, Dawn Haggins and husband, Eric Haggins, and Leslie Locklear, both of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Eric Haggins Jr., Lionel McMillan, Daniel Haggins and Mackenzi Haggins, all of Lumberton; a sister, Anita Jones and husband, Lawton Jones, of Lumberton; nephew, Michael K. Hunt of Middletown, Delaware; niece, Francine Hunt of Fayetteville; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Reedy Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Hilton Woodell officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Park with military honors provided by the Robeson County Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.