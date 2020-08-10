ANTHONY "ANT" MICHAEL JONES

FAYETTEVILLE — Anthony ‟Ant" Michael Jones, 33, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Anthony was born in Cape Fear Valley Hospital, in Fayetteville, on Aug. 24, 1986, at 3:52 p.m., to Randy and Teresa Jones, and departed from this life on Aug. 6, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Marie Chavis; his paternal grandmother, Susanna Locklear Jones; and his paternal grandfather, Neal Jones.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Mariah Chavis; his parents, Randy and Teresa Jones; a brother, Matthew Jones and his wife, Victoria; his nieces, Callie, Brianna, Madilynn and Isabella Jones; a large extended family; and a great multitude of friends.

He carried on his grandfather's legacy in upholstery work and took great pride in his craftsmanship. He also worked with his father at Jones Drywall & Acoustics.

Anthony had a heart of gold and was a very giving soul. He will be truly missed and thought of every day.

Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Galilee Free Will Holiness Church, 3525 Sunnyside School Road, Fayetteville, N.C. 28312.

The graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at White Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, U.S. 74 Highway, Pembroke, N.C .28372 with Revs. Scotty Deal and Jerry Groves officiating.

Services for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.LaFayetteFH.com.