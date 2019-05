APRIL F. OXENDINE

PEMBROKE — Ms. April F. Oxendine, 45, of 53 Solomon Road, died Monday May 27, 2019.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Holiness Church with Rev. Kep Woods and Rev. Mike Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in Oxendine Cemetery on Oak Grove Church Road.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.