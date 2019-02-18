ARCHIE "BUDDY" KELLY BRITT

EVERGREEN — Archie "Buddy" Kelly Britt, 82, of Evergreen, finished his journey here on earth on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

A native of Robeson County, he was born on Aug. 31, 1936, to the late Kelly Britt and Cella Britt. He was also preceded in death by his previous wife, Betty Lou Britt; and two sons, James W. Britt, and Roger Dale Britt. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Harold Britt, Eddie Britt and Leslie Britt.

The funeral services honoring Buddy's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Sandhill Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Johnny Bruce and Rev. Darrell Hester officiating. Interment will follow in the Meadowbrook Cemetery, Lumberton.

A time of visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until time of the service on Tuesday at Sandhill Baptist Church in Lumberton.

Buddy Leaves behind his beloved wife, Annie Mae H. Bass Britt of the home; five children, Betty Jean Hunt (Johnny), Archie Kelly Britt Jr. (Ruth), Debbie Oxendine (Trent), Eddie Britt, and Lori Britt, all of Lumberton; stepchildren, Jo Ann Nobles (Greg) of Chadbourn, and Michael Bass (Ginger) of Nakina; siblings, Jay Britt (Betty) of Rennert, Wayne Britt (Jane) of Rennert, Bert Britt of Ohio, Peggy Walters (Gerald) of Rennert and Ella Ree Jackson of Lumberton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.