ARTHUR EUGENE GRIER JR.
CHARLOTTE — Arthur Eugene Grier Jr., 77, better known as "Gene," transitioned recently in Charlotte.

He graduated from the Historic Second Ward High School in the Old Brooklyn Community in Charlotte. Grier also attended Florida A&M University and Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He was introduced to the funeral profession by his grandfather and father, who were both funeral directors. The Grier family was instrumental in establishing the Grier Heights Community and were early pioneers in the civic and political development of Charlotte in the early 1900s, at which time the Grier Funeral Service was founded.

Gene Grier was the second black elected to the N.C. Board of Mortuary Science in 1977, and he also served as an officer in the state and national Funeral Directors and Morticians of Association. He was a member of Grier Heights Masonic Lodge No. 752, a veteran of the U.S. Army and former member of Grier Heights Development Corporation. Grier assisted and was affiliated with several funeral homes in Southeastern North Carolina.

Viewing and visitation was held at Grier Heights Presbyterian Church and at A.E. Grier and Son's Funeral Home in Charlotte. Final rites were held Friday at Victory Christian Center-Dome. Interment was at York Memorial Park Cemetery.

For additional information, call McMillan Funeral Home in Lumberton.



Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
