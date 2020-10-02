1/1
ARTHUR EUGENE GRIER JR.
ARTHUR EUGENE GRIER JR.

CHARLOTTE — Arthur Eugene Grier Jr., 77, better known as "Gene," transitioned recently in Charlotte.

He graduated from the Historic Second Ward High School in the Old Brooklyn Community in Charlotte. Grier also attended Florida A&M University and Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He was introduced to the funeral profession by his grandfather and father, who were both funeral directors. The Grier family was instrumental in establishing the Grier Heights Community and were early pioneers in the civic and political development of Charlotte in the early 1900s, at which time the Grier Funeral Service was founded.

Gene Grier was the second black elected to the N.C. Board of Mortuary Science in 1977, and he also served as an officer in the state and national Funeral Directors and Morticians of Association. He was a member of Grier Heights Masonic Lodge No. 752, a veteran of the U.S. Army and former member of Grier Heights Development Corporation. Grier assisted and was affiliated with several funeral homes in Southeastern North Carolina.

Viewing and visitation was held at Grier Heights Presbyterian Church and at A.E. Grier and Son's Funeral Home in Charlotte. Final rites were held Friday at Victory Christian Center-Dome. Interment was at York Memorial Park Cemetery.

For additional information, call McMillan Funeral Home in Lumberton.



Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Grier Heights Presbyterian Church
SEP
30
Service
12:00 PM
his Historic residence of the Arthur S. Grier Estate
OCT
1
Wake
05:00 - 09:00 PM
A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
OCT
2
Lying in State
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Victory Christian Center - Dome
OCT
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Victory Christian Center - Dome
Memories & Condolences

30 entries
October 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
SHIRLEY TORRENCE
Friend
October 1, 2020
October 1, 2020
A lifelong friend and role model. Gene help me discover football that changed my life. Gene was always there to help with no expectations. He was a leader in our community of which he truly loved. Rest in Peace my brother.
Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick
Family
October 1, 2020
Condolences and prayers to the family. Thank you Mr. Grier for your loyal and faithful service to the Charlotte community and surrounding areas. Grier family, may God bless you and grant you peace during this time and the days to come.
Bobby-Deborah Dozier
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
Condolences from the Kirkpatrick family. He will be sorely missed! God's continuous blessings!
Beverly Kirkpatrick
Family Friend
October 1, 2020
My condolences and prayers are with your family Gene will truly be missed RIHP
Janet Johnson
Friend
September 30, 2020
Our condolences to Artie and Allen on the loss of your Dad, Gene. May he rest in peace. We love you all.
Mac Sr., Jackie, Mac II & Jaclyn Perry
Family
September 30, 2020
My condolences to the Grier family
Gene was a great man of god! Show a lot of love to everyone

Diane S Faulk
Friend
September 30, 2020
My condolence to the Grier family in the loss of a great giant of a person. Gene as he was known was of of Charlotte finest and a person who spread love, encouragement, and hope. RIP my friend. You will truly be miss, but you taught your sons well and they will carry on. To me you are my family. Love to the family. Sorry I am unable to attend.
Rev. Ardelia Huntley-Wilson
Family
September 30, 2020
YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED!


Alphonzo White
Friend
September 30, 2020
I will never forget all of the support and kindness that he rendered to my family during our times of bereavement. May God give him eternal rest and the family the strength to bear the great pain.

SURELY AND TRUELY A GREAT LOST.


Vonda Misenheimer
Friend
September 30, 2020
Blessings upon the family.
Gene was a very nice person.
I knew him in school and his his family were neighbors in first ward for awhile.
He will be missed.
I would always see Gene when I visited his church. May he Rest In Peace.
Fannie Watermann
Friend
September 30, 2020
My Heart Felt Condolences to the entire Grier Family. Gene was a outstanding Brother that made his friends feel special and I am delighted to have known such a man and counted him a soldier among the Brotherhood. To GOD Be The GLORY for the LIFE he gave to the Grier Family.
Charlie Hopkins
Friend
September 29, 2020
To the Grier Family,

I wanted to say Gene Grier was like a Uncle to my family. We have known him since our grandfather William "Snook" Price worked at A.E. Grier many many years ago. Gene, Genie Boy and Rob was like brothers. So we claimed him. He was a generous person and will surely be missed. A servant of all servants. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Rest in peace your labor has not been in vain.
The Price and Singleton Family
September 29, 2020
To the family, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Gene was an icon in the funeral service profession, and he will be truly missed.
Cynthia Richmond
Friend
September 29, 2020
Mr Gene you will always be in our hearts the pig feet man we know that God love you like you loved those pig feet sleep on take your rest we love you but God loves you best Angie's Diner
Leon Smith
Friend
September 29, 2020
Sincere Condolences,
The Hazeline Grier Kirkpatrick Family
September 28, 2020
Along with my Great-Great Grandfather John Alver Grier, A.E. Grier formed Grier Funeral Service in 1930.

Whilst I sat at the knee of my Great Grandmother, the late Hazeline Grier Kirkpatrick, I listened as she recalled fond memories of Daddy John, and occasionally wove and spun the colorful tapestries that were Aunt Fannie and Cousin Gene.

Meanwhile, with the passing of Arthur Eugene Grier, Jr. the industry has lost a master of the craft.
Hearts are heavy and bereft by this immeasurable loss.

Sincere Condolences,
Edward G. Mathis
September 28, 2020
You stand in my life as a giant oak tree in the forest. I'll always love you Gene.
Rev. C.E. Overstreet
Former Pastor of the United House of Prayer
47 years ago
1 block from the funeral home

I shall always love you and miss you.
From Gene to Gene and the entire Grier family
From Me and the Kids
Rev. C. Eugene Overstreet
Friend
September 28, 2020
Our sincere condolences to The Grier Family, Staff & Friends.
“A Man Among Men”
Rest In Paradise Gene We”ll See You On The Other Shore”
One Love,
Barbara A. Ratliff &
The Honorable Kim M. Ratliff
Barbara A. Ratliff
Friend
September 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Grier Family. Gene was one of my Mom’s god sons. She loved doing his shirts and bagging them like they came from the cleaners. I appreciate how much he used to look out for her. You are truly going to be missed by the entire Griertown Community.
Ms. Terry Funderburk Blackwell
Friend
September 28, 2020
To the Family of Gene Grier: Sorry for your Loss. West Charlotte and Second Ward were the only Black Schools in the city of Charlotte from 1923 to 1957 and we had fun playing each other. We will be praying for you. Gene a was foundering member of the Second Ward and West Charlotte Men's Breakfast Club. John W. Love, Sr., Harriet Gentry Love, West Charlotte Class 1962 and Second Ward and West Charlotte Men's Breakfast Club. John Love, Charlotte, NC.
John W. Love, Sr
Friend
September 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Grier family. Mr. Grier was a person who meant so much to so many. He was a trailblazer as a black businessman and set an example for his wonderful sons to emulate. Sir....... You did good. Rest In Heaven our dear friend.
Dave & Fran Cook
Friend
September 27, 2020
Artie, Allen & the entire Grier family, You have my Deepest Sympathies for your loss! Gloria Taylor-Campbell & Manuel Campbell!! Much
Gloria Taylor
Friend
September 27, 2020
Gene was a awesome person. He will definitely be missed. Rest easy my friend♥♥♥
Shannon Kirkpatrick
Friend
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David & Carol Hughes
Friend
September 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Gene was truly a great guy and a man of the people.See you on the other side of the river.
T.Michael Todd
Friend
September 27, 2020
I'm forever grateful for the love& respect that I received from , Gene , when my Mother passed away, Dec 1 1986...Rest In GOD"S PEACE!!!
Shela Ingram
Friend
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. R.I.P
Terry Harris
Acquaintance
