1/
Arthur King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ARTHUR KING

FAIRMONT — Arthur King, 75, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 13, 1945, in Croton-on-Hudson, New York.

Mr. King was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur King and Jeanette Grebert King; and a sister, Jeanette Malano.

He is survived by his wife, Carol King of the home; two sons, James Covan of Delray Beach, Florida, and John King of the home; a daughter, Angela Tilley and husband, Eric, of Columbia, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Jennifer Eeley and husband, Barry, of Charlotte, and Matthew Tilley and wife, Christina, of Raleigh, NC.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Camp 4 Heroes, P.O. Box 400 Fairmont, N.C. 28340



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved