ARTHUR KING

FAIRMONT — Arthur King, 75, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 13, 1945, in Croton-on-Hudson, New York.

Mr. King was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur King and Jeanette Grebert King; and a sister, Jeanette Malano.

He is survived by his wife, Carol King of the home; two sons, James Covan of Delray Beach, Florida, and John King of the home; a daughter, Angela Tilley and husband, Eric, of Columbia, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Jennifer Eeley and husband, Barry, of Charlotte, and Matthew Tilley and wife, Christina, of Raleigh, NC.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Camp 4 Heroes, P.O. Box 400 Fairmont, N.C. 28340