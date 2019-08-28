ARTHUR LOWERY JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Arthur Lowery Jr., 76, of 95 WD Locklear Road, died on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Scotland County Hospice House.

Arthur was born to the late Thornton and Rosie Dial Lowery on Feb. 21, 1943. He was preceded in death by Violet Locklear, Fuller Lowery and Vonnie Mae Jones.

He leaves to cherish his memory Mrs. Mary Chavis Lowery, his wife of 52 years; two sons, Brian Keith Lowery and wife, Tonya, and James Arthur Lowery and his special friend, Corcindy Church. He also was blessed with two special grandchildren, Marcus Dial, and Tamarah Renee Lowery; a sister, Windola Skidworth; two brothers, Jimmy Lower, and Crawford Lowery; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Earney Hammonds, Rev. David Lowery, Rev. Lockie Carter and Rev. Earnest Ray Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.