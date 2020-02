ARTHUR ROZIER

LUMBERTON — Mr. Arthur Rozier, 77, of 1535 Bee Gee Road, died Feb. 10, 2020, at Lumberton Assisted Living.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Dr. Russell Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in the Rozier Family Cemetery on Pleasant Meadow Road.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton prior to the funeral services.