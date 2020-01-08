ARTHUR "ART" SHULL

FAIRMONT — Chief Warrant Officer 2 Arthur "Art" Shull was born in Springfield, Missouri on April 16, 1929, and departed this life on Jan. 5, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Hazel Shull; three sisters, Nancy, Arletta, and Mary Jo; his brother, Johnny Wayne; and his youngest son, Jamie Shull, who passed away in 1984.

Mr. Shull leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 65 years, Mrs. Eva Shull; his son, James Shull; his daughter, Vivian Shull; his brother, Jessie Shull; and his sister, Sue Hill.

He will always be loved and remembered by his three grandchildren, Samantha, Miranda and Austin Shull; and his great-grandchildren, Lukas, Spencer, Rowan and Foxworth.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Baltimore Baptist Church in Fairmont. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service at Baltimore Baptist Church.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.