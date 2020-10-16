1/1
Austin Frank Monte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Austin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUSTIN FRANK MONTE

MAXTON — Mr. Austin Frank Monte, 23, of 521 Blackfoot Trail, Maxton, was born on Dec. 9, 1996, to Macy Dial and Brian Monte, and departed this life to his heavenly home on Oct. 12, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Macy Dial; two grandfathers, Frank Monte and Earnest Dial; and a grandmother, Jeanette Monte.

He is survived by his grandmother of the home; his father, Brian Monte of Lumberton; three brothers, Brian Monte Jr. of Maxton, Jacob Monte, and Joshua Monte, both of Laurinburg; a sister, Breanna Monte of Lumberton; two nephews; a niece; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home in Pembroke. Burial will follow in Haywood Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
407 Breece St
Pembroke, NC 28372
(910) 521-4298
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved