AUSTIN FRANK MONTE

MAXTON — Mr. Austin Frank Monte, 23, of 521 Blackfoot Trail, Maxton, was born on Dec. 9, 1996, to Macy Dial and Brian Monte, and departed this life to his heavenly home on Oct. 12, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Macy Dial; two grandfathers, Frank Monte and Earnest Dial; and a grandmother, Jeanette Monte.

He is survived by his grandmother of the home; his father, Brian Monte of Lumberton; three brothers, Brian Monte Jr. of Maxton, Jacob Monte, and Joshua Monte, both of Laurinburg; a sister, Breanna Monte of Lumberton; two nephews; a niece; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home in Pembroke. Burial will follow in Haywood Cemetery.