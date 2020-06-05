AVERY "JAKE" JACOBS

FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Mr. Avery "Jake" Jacobs, 85, of Ft. Walton Beach, departed and joined his heavenly home on Friday, May, 29, 2020, at his home in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.

Avery was born on July 8, 1935, in Fairmont. He retired from the United States Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.

Avery was a retired chief master sergeant with the United States Air Force with numerous military honors, licensed through the International Criminal Police Organization, and owner of Jacobs Detective Agency based in Ft. Walton Beach for nearly 40 years.

Avery was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. L.B. and Lena Jacobs; two sisters, Clarice Jacobs Hunt, and Marie Jacobs; a brother, Calvin "Jack" Jacobs; a nephew, Charles Bennie Hunt; and two nieces, Amelia Hunt, and Jacqueline Hunt.

Avery leaves to cherish his memory his beloved daughter, Andrea Britt of Asheville; a granddaughter, Anna Britt of Asheville, and two grandsons, Michael and Matthew Crumpler of Mt. Olive; nieces and nephews of his sister, Clarice, that he helped to raise, Sarah Lynn Hunt of Little River, South Carolina, Lynn Dwight Hunt of Fairmont, Jo Ann Hunt, Karl Anthony Hunt, and Sharon Hunt, all of Lumberton, Karon Joseph of Zebulon, in addition to Kent Jacobs of Hope Mills, Kimberly Baber of Garner, Jackie Jacobs of Seattle, Washington, Kelvin Jacobs of Fayetteville, and Keith Jacobs of New York; a sister-in-law, Martha Jacobs of Hope Mills; a great-niece, Elena Locklear of Maxton; and numerous other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Avery was a man of courage, honor and family first. He had a love for people, built many friendships throughout the years, was known for his stories, and was able to follow through with his passion for training, showing and judging Tennessee walking horses.

Avery will be laid to rest on Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. at Reedy Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Fairmont. The funeral services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home, 3575 N. Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C. 28360. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home in Lumberton. Family will receive friends at the family home, 499 N.C. 41 South, Lumberton.