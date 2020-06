BARBARA ANN DAVIDSON

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Barbara Ann Davidson, 75, of Lumberton, was born April 25, 1945, and died Saturday, May 30, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Doyle "Buck" Locklear and Mrs. Alma Locklear; and her husband, Mr. Franklin Morris Davidson.

Surviving are her son, Mr. Frank Morris Davidson Jr. (Shelly); a grandson, Tyler Davidson; a brother, Mr. Samuel Locklear (Donna) of Lumberton; six sisters, Ms. Linda Locklear of Rennert, Ms. Oris Riley, Mrs. Ronnie Chavis (Ray), Ms. Kim Locklear, and Ms. Cam McCartney, all of Lumberton, and Ms. Martie Locklear of Charlotte; six nieces, and four nephews; a great-niece; six great-nephews; two beloved aunts, Ms. Mary Alice Locklear and Ms. Lorriane Canady; and a host of relatives, and friends.

Services are entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.