BARBARA ELKINS STEWART

LUMBERTON — Barbara Elkins Stewart, 82, of Lumberton, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Wesley Pines Assisted Living in Lumberton. She was born on April 7, 1938 in Elizabethtown, to the late Joel B. and Frances Register Elkins.

Barbara was married to the late Nathan Adolph Stewart on April 23, 1956. Barbara and her late husband were the owners of Circle S Livestock for many years, from which she retired.

Barbara loved the Lord. Over the years, she attended many churches and made numerous special friends throughout this time. She also was an original founder of the Church of God of Prophecy in Lumberton.

Along with her parents and her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by two brothers, J.B. Elkins, Jr., and Dewey K. Elkins; and three sisters, Dorothy J. Elkins, Betty Jewel Elkins, and Margaret Beard.

Barbara is survived by her three children, David Adolph Stewart, Vickie Sue Britt, and Tammy S. Stevens; two sisters, Sara Edens and husband, Larry, and Mary Robbins; five grandchildren, Christy Marez and husband, Leo, Amanda Brewer and husband, Jason, Kelly Spor and husband, Rob, Jennifer Meyers and husband, Justin, and Natalie Stewart; nine great-grandchildren, Joseph, Cameron, and Hattie Marez, Rachel and Robbie Spor, Ethan and Landon Brewer, Cody Rylan Ivey, and Kolton Meyers; a special sister-in-law, Margaret Elkins; and special friends, Helen Hendren, and Gail Jones and many others.

A private burial will be held for family and close friends at White Oak Family Worship Center Cemetery in White Oak.

In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to the charity of your choice.

The family would also like to extend a sincere thank you to Wesley Pines Assisted Living for their wonderful care given to Barbara over the last two years..