GREENSBORO — Barbara Faye Everette Stroud died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her residence in Greensboro.

Barbara Faye was born March 9, 1947, in Lumberton, to Wilbert Lester Everette and Vera Elizabeth Everette. She attended Lumberton city schools. She attended Robeson Community College for two years, where she studied Business Administration. Early in her career, she held a position at Burlington Industries in St. Pauls before moving to the cooperative office in Greensboro in 1976. She worked in customer service at Burlington Industries for over 30 years in the denim division.

While living in Lumberton, Barbara was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Marshall. She spent many summers at White Lake, Holden Beach and Myrtle Beach with family and friends. She made every Christmas memorable and joyous for her large extended family. Barbara enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her family after her retirement. She loved her large family and celebrated each one's milestones with great enthusiasm and pleasure. Barbara loved her Aussie-Doodle, Sydney, who brought her great joy in her last year.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall James Stroud; her father, Wilbert L. Everette; and sister, Brenda D. Musselwhite.

She is survived by her mother, Vera Grooms; a son, Michael James Stroud and husband, Larry Fleming; two daughters, Belinda Alcon and husband, David, and Gwendolyn Fagg and husband, Cliff; six grandchildren, Adam Carroll, Heather Carroll, Jessica Carroll, Jesse Fagg, Meaghan Fagg and Mallory Fagg; and five great-grandchildren. Barbara leaves behind five siblings to mourn her loss: three sisters, Linda Kaye Smith of Lumberton, Vivian Sue Walters of Ocean Isle Beach, and Carol Hilbert of Greensboro; and two brothers, Wilbert L. Everette of Greensboro, and Daryel Everette of Lumberton; and many nieces and nephews.

