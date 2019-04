BARBARA SUE BELL

SHANNON — Mrs. Barbara Sue Bell, 63, of 4624 Rennert Road, Shannon, died March 30, 2019, at Lumberton Health and Rehabilitation.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Gerald Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Family Cemetery, Townsend Road, St. Pauls.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.