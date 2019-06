BAZIE "BUCK" HARDIN JR.

LUMBERTON — Bazie "Buck" Hardin Jr., 84, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Wesley Pine Retirement Center.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will follow in the Lumbee Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to funeral services at Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.