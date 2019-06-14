BAZIE 'BUCK' HARDIN JR.

PEMBROKE — Mr. Bazie "Buck" Hardin, Jr., 84, of Pembroke, N.C., passed away peacefully with family by his side at Wesley Pines in Lumberton, N.C., on June 8, 2019.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Dr. Robert Magnum and Rev. Dr. Milford Oxendine officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Born on May 28, 1935, Buck was the son of the late Mr. Bazie Hardin Sr., and Mrs. Mary L. Hardin. He grew up in a loving home in the Pine Street Community of Pembroke, where everyone considered each other family. He is fondly remembered for his bright blue eyes and big smile. Some of his favorite memories included riding his bike throughout town, helping on the Pepsi Cola truck and singing and playing the tambourine at church. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mrs. Gladys Hardin Locklear, and his brother, Dr. James Benford Hardin.

Buck will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Elwood Hardin (Mary) of Chapel Hill; four nieces, Alicia Mansfield (Carlton) of Pembroke, Christie Brantley (Spencer) of Graham, O. Cherisse Hardin of Chapel Hill and Ashlee Hardin of Lumberton; a nephew, Adam Hardin (Patricia) of Lumberton; four great-nieces, Emmaline Mansfield, Hunter Hardin, Lydia Mansfield and Jenna Richardson; a former sister-in-law, Deborah Hardin-Coston (Ryan); many special cousins; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p p.m. prior to funeral services at Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.