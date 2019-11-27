BEATRICE HALL ODOM

ST. PAULS — Beatrice Hall Odom, 94, of St. Pauls, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Lumberton Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Lee Hall. She is also preceded in death by a son, Charles Odom.

Beatrice is survived by Erwin Jackson Odom, husband of 75 years; daughters, Janice Council (Frank) of Fayetteville, and Brenda Hall of Oak Island; grandchildren, Greg Council (Ann), Michael Hall (Wyndi), Miranda Kusumoto (Dom), and Mark Odom; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Beatrice's life was dedicated to her faith and family. She was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Pauls and previously of Great Marsh Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and later worked at Joe Sugar's Clothing Store, where she retired after 28 years of service.

The services will be held at noon on Saturday at First Baptist Church, St. Pauls, with burial following at Great Marsh Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Pat Hash officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, St. Pauls.

Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.