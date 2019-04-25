BENCIE CAROL TODD HARRELL

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Bencie Carol Todd Harrell, 86, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Wesley Pines Retirement Center in Lumberton.

She was born on April 2, 1933, in Robeson County, to the late Everett Todd and the late Annie Watts Todd.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James A. Harrell; two brothers, Joseph Todd and Robert Todd; and a son-in-law, Jerry Beasley.

She is survived by three daughters, Sylvia H. Beasley of Lumberton, Connie Hall (Dennis) of Parkton, and Carolyn West (Glenn) of Lumberton; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Carroll Todd of Goldsboro.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel in Lumberton with Rev. Mark Meadows. Burial will follow at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Joseph West, 130 Canecutter Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

