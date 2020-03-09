BENGIE RAY LEE

LUMBERTON — Mr. Bengie Ray Lee, 61, of Lumberton, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 26, 1958, in Robeson County to the late Robert Earl Lee and to Eloise Conner Lee.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Horace Lee Sr.; and his brothers, Mickey Earl Lee, and William Horace Lee Jr.

Mr. Lee is survived by his mother, Eloise Conner Lee of Lumberton; his wife, Taunya Chavis Lee of the home; a brother-in-law, Cheyeen Hunt (Tracy) of Lumberton; his sister, Audrey Lee Walters (Ron) of Lumberton; his sisters-in-law, Rose Hunt (Luis) of Greenville, South Carolina, and Crystal Hunt of Fayetteville; and his special dog, Precious Lee of the home.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 E. Fifth St., Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Robeson Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.