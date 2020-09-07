1/1
BENJAMIN ERNEST PITTMAN JR.
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
BENJAMIN ERNEST PITTMAN JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Benjamin Ernest Pittman Jr., age 87, of Lumberton, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Wesley Pines Retirement Home in Lumberton. He was the son of the late Benjamin Ernest Pittman Sr. and Elizabeth "Libby" Mae Baxley Pittman.

He was a graduate of Lumberton High School and attended Campbell College and later graduated from The National Agricultural College of Pennsylvania. He served in the United States military and was a lifelong farmer in Robeson County on The Pittman Family Farm. He was also a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Lumberton.

He is survived by his wife, Meredith Todd Pittman; her brother, Billy Todd and his family: David M. Stanton, Mildred Kinlaw, Arthur Randy Stanton III, Ferris Bryan Stanton, Donna Stanton Williamson, and Virginia Best Hollingworth.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept.r 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

If you wish, memorials may be made to: The Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
September 7, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
MARY HOLLINGSWORTH
September 7, 2020
Meredith, I've had you and Ben on my mind, my condolences to you and the family
Reginald Neal
September 6, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Mr. Ben’s death. We have gotten to know him and Wesley Pines and so enjoyed our visits with him. Our prayers for the family
Finley and Ruth Read
Friend
September 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lynn Wilcox
