BENJAMIN ERNEST PITTMAN JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Benjamin Ernest Pittman Jr., age 87, of Lumberton, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Wesley Pines Retirement Home in Lumberton. He was the son of the late Benjamin Ernest Pittman Sr. and Elizabeth "Libby" Mae Baxley Pittman.

He was a graduate of Lumberton High School and attended Campbell College and later graduated from The National Agricultural College of Pennsylvania. He served in the United States military and was a lifelong farmer in Robeson County on The Pittman Family Farm. He was also a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Lumberton.

He is survived by his wife, Meredith Todd Pittman; her brother, Billy Todd and his family: David M. Stanton, Mildred Kinlaw, Arthur Randy Stanton III, Ferris Bryan Stanton, Donna Stanton Williamson, and Virginia Best Hollingworth.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept.r 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

If you wish, memorials may be made to: The Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360.

