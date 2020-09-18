1/1
Benjamin Graham Cooper
BENJAMIN GRAHAM COOPER

EASTOVER — Benjamin Graham Cooper, 84, passed away from natural causes on Sept. 11, 2020.

He was born Oct. 7, 1935, in Ware Shoals, South Carolina. Ben married his wife, Mary "Pat" Upton, in 1982, was a terrific husband and wonderful stepfather to Andy and Eric Upton. He was also known as Papa to his granddaughters, Sarah and Laura.

Ben worked as a dye plant supervisor at West Pointe Pepperell in Lumberton for most of his adult life. He was also a die-hard fan of Clemson University sports and loved to play golf with his friends any chance he had. Papa would hold endless battles between the girls and the infamous "Tickle Monster," and no one could make the "Papa Cheeseburger" like he could. It was always a family favorite.

We all rejoice that Pat and Ben are reunited, together forever in Heaven.

A private graveside service was held at Rocky River Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Monday, Sept. 14, where Ben was laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Pat.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ben's memory to the Lumberton City Rescue Squad, 2391 N. Roberts Ave, Lumberton, N.C. 28358. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
