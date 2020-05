Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARDS WHITEVILLE — Benny Lee Edwards, 80, of 151 Rossi O'Berry Road, Whiteville, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton with Rev. Daniel Edwards officiating. Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



