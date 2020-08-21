BERNICE RAY HAMMONDS

HOPE MILLS — Mr. Bernice Ray Hammonds, 79, of Hope Mills, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home. He was born in Robeson County on April 15, 1941, to the late Jesse Hammonds, and the late Maggie Johnson Hammonds.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom Hammonds and Elmer Hammonds; and two sisters, Alice Parnell and Margie Hammonds. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Karabeth Hammonds of the home; a son, Paul Kelley (Kimberly) of Hope Mills; four grandchildren, Courtney Savo (Ray), Steven Kelley (Taylor), Kayla Kelley, and Arlie Kelley; three great-grandchildren, Riley Savo, Arya Savo and Korbin Ray Kelley; a brother, Delmer Gary Hammonds (Monnie) of Bladenboro; and three sisters, Elizabeth Holmes of Lumberton, Vencie Hickman of Hope Mills, and Joyce Pait (Will) of Southern Pines.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Parkton Church of God. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., with Rev. Billy Blackmon officiating.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or to: Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.