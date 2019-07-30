BESSIE MARGARET GRAHAM DEW

RALEIGH — Bessie (Betty) Margaret Graham Dew, of Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Raeford, passed away July 29, 2019.

Betty was born to George and Mary D. Graham on Sept. 18, 1925. in Robeson County, N.C. She grew up in Lumberton, N.C., and married the true love of her life, Harry C. Dew after a relatively short courtship. Together, they raised nine children living in Robeson and Hoke counties, and were married 49 years before Harry's passing in 1995. Betty spent 65 years as a Hoke County resident, which she described as the best years of her life. In 2016, she moved to Raleigh to live with her daughter.

Betty cared very little for material possessions; she considered her family to be her wealth. Her life was centered on family, and she was devoted to teaching her children to love God and each other. She had a quiet, but determined spirit, and she taught her children to serve others by being a servant herself. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Raeford.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and four sons: Fred Dew and wife Ellen of Fayetteville, Charles (Pete) Dew, Harry Dew Jr., Robert (Bobby) Dew, and a grandchild, Dominic Witten.

She is survived by son Harold Dew and his wife Bettie of Greenville; daughter-in-law Joyce Dew (wife of Pete) of Fayetteville; daughter-in-law Ann Dew (wife of Harry, Jr.) of Monroe; son Ken Dew and wife Kathy of Raleigh; daughter Doris Dew of Raleigh; daughter Margaret Witten and her husband Mike of Charlotte; son Eddie Dew and wife Beverly of Raeford; 22 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; as well as a brother, John Graham of Charleston, S.C.; sister, Ada Hinson of Beaufort, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Crumpler Funeral Home, 131 Harris Ave., Raeford, N.C., 28376.

The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 333 N. Main St., Raeford. Burial will be in the Raeford Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the: First Baptist Church, 333 North Main Street, Raeford, NC 28376.