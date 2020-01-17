BETTIE OXENDINE DIETRICH

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Bettie Lois Oxendine Dietrich, 79, of 3623 U.S. 74 West in Lumberton, departed this life for her heavenly abode on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Dietrich was born in Robeson County, North Carolina, on Oct. 25, 1940, to the late Edward Norman Oxendine and the late Flora Isabell Hunt Oxendine. She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 56 years, James Adam Dietrich; and a brother, Charles E. Oxendine.

She is survived by four children, Cherol D. Davis (Tracy), Joseph E. Dietrich (Betty), Carmen E. Dietrich, and David E. Dietrich (Wendy); 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Erma N. McWilliams, Lucille Campbell, Glenn A. Oxendine, Ray R. Oxendine, Colleen Chavis, and Colby D. Oxendine; and a multitude of family and beloved friends.

Mrs. Dietrich graduated from Pembroke High School in 1959. She married her soulmate in 1961. She spent her life as a devoted homemaker and a supportive wife of a career Navy veteran.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Burial will follow in the Hunt Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.