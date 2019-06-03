BETTY ELIZABETH ROGERS COX

LUMBERTON — Ms. Betty Elizabeth Rogers Cox, 84, of Lumberton, was born to the late John Rogers and Leona Donahue Rogers.

She entered into her eternal rest on Monday, June 3, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home, 3575 N. Roberts Ave, Lumberton, with visitation immediately prior to the funeral at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Amelia Rogers and Leanna Kirkland.

She is survived by a son, Samuel Lee Cox (Onita) of Lumberton; two daughters, Brenda C Taylor (John) of Calabash, and Bonnie Cox of Lumberton; a brother, Thomas M Rogers of Mesa, Ariz.; a sister, Sharon R. Adams (Tom) of Redford Township of Michigan; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family, and friends.

Ms. Betty Cox was a homemaker who loved reading, crossword puzzles, the beach and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lumberton Lions Club, P.O. Box 256, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.