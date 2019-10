BETTY FAYE RABY

SHANNON — Betty Faye Raby, 76, of Shannon, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Rennert. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs is serving the family.