BETTY JEAN BOWEN BRISSON

BLADENBORO — Betty Jean Bowen Brisson, 81, of Bladenboro, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Minnie Bowen; son, Jimmy Brisson; brother, Charles Bowen; and three sisters, Barbara Phillips, Rose Davis and Lois Taylor.

Betty leaves behind two sisters, Linda Hester of Lumberton, and Alfreda McLamb of Charlotte; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday.