Betty Jean Hunt

Obituary
BETTY JEAN HUNT

LUMBERTON — Ms. Betty Jean Hunt, 59, of 3908 W. McDuffie Crossings Road, died Dec. 9, 2019, at the University of North Carolina Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Kenneth Hunt, Rev. Jimmy Jones and Rev. Dewayne Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Charity Church of God Church Cemetery on N.C. 72, Lumberton.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton prior to the funeral service.
Published in The Robesonian from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
