BETTY LOU JONES

SHANNON — Mrs. Betty Lou Jones, 74, of 103 Square Lane, Shannon, passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

She was born Nov. 21, 1945, to the late Monroe and Flora Bell Jones.

Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her two sisters, Irene Hunt, and Catherine Jones; and brothers, John T. Jones, and Eartle Jones.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Rev. Harvey Locklear and Rev. Beatrice Beasley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Locklear family cemetery on Huggins Road.

She is survived by husband, L.H. Jones; a daughter, Chris Jones of Rennert; a son, Sonny and Sabrina Jones, also of Rennert; her grandchildren, Jamie Lee Jones, Chyenne Locklear, and Reedy Locklear, all of the home, and Santanna Jones of Dillon, South Carolina; a great-grandchild, Skylynn Lavana Jones; sisters, Flora Jane Jones of Maxton, and Beulah Jones of the home; brothers, Luther Jones of Orrum, and Rudolph and Clementine Jones of Lumberton; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.