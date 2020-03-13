BETTY LOU RHODES IVEY

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Betty Lou Rhodes Ivey, 89, of Lumberton, formerly of Orrum, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

She was born on July 5, 1930, in Robeson County, to the late John Brown Rhodes and the late Sallie Ivey Rhodes. She worked as bookkeeper for many years with Farm Credit company and was a longtime member of Proctorville Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Furman Ivey Sr; and four sisters, Estalene Barnes, Marjorie Bass, Patsy Bullock, and Bernice Bullock.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her three children, Debbie Hewitt (Richard) of Bladenboro, Lawrence Furman Ivey Jr. (Deborah) of Orrum, and John Mark Ivey (Lisa) of Smithfield; a brother, John B. Rhodes Jr. of Cary; three sisters, Lavice Lee (James) of Fairmont, Rosa Phillips of Lumberton, and Ann Grice (Robert) of Lumberton; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel with Rev. Steve Johnson officiating.

A time of visitation will follow the memorial service at the funeral home until 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Proctorville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 40, Proctorville, N.C. 28375.