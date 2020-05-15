BETTY LOUISE BARNESLUMBERTON — Mrs. Betty Louise Barnes, 81, of Lumberton, passed away on May 14, 2020, at GlenFlora Assisted Living Facility in Lumberton. She was born in Robeson County on May 20, 1938, to the late Lewis Evander Devane and the late Myrtle Long Devane. She retired from WestPoint Stevens after many years of service as a dedicated employee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Royce Rhodes Barnes Sr.; her daughter, Glenda Sue Barnes Carnes; a brother, James Devane; and two sisters, Nancy Wright and Minnie "Mickey" Morgan. Surviving are her son, Royce Rhodes Barnes Jr. (Susan) of Lumberton; a brother, Richard Devane of Tar Heel; a sister, Sarah Winkler (Marty) of Raeford; three grandchildren, Brittany Carnes (Jason Campbell), Royce Rhodes Barnes III, and Summer Breeze Barnes; and two great-grandchildren, Kinlee Campbell and Caison Royce Barnes. A private graveside service will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton with Rev. Michael Bowen officiating. Her family is grateful to her doctors, nurses and the staff at GlenFlora Assisted Living Facility for the love and compassion they've shown. It is comforting to know that in our time of need, there are special people like you. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from May 15 to May 16, 2020.